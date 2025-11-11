A New Dawn in Kashmir: 20,000 Youth Join Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Pledge for a Drug-Free Future | Image: The Art of Living

Srinagar: After seven years, global humanitarian and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrived in the Valley with a soothing message of peace, communal harmony, and a vision of a stress-free, violence-free, and drug-free Kashmir, as thousands waited for this historic visit with much anticipation. Gurudev was welcomed by Mr. Shantmanu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of J&K.

With drug abuse emerging as one of the most urgent challenges facing Kashmir’s youth, a powerful countercurrent of hope and resolve took shape at Bakshi Stadium, with over 20,000 students from 50 colleges and four universities gathered for a special EduYouth Meet in Gurudev’s presence, pledging together to create a Drug-Free Kashmir, in an event was organised by Department of Higher Education, Government of J&K.

Addressing the students, staff and leading educationists, Gurudev shared, “We will see that Kashmir is free from drugs. My dream has always been a society free from violence, a body free from disease, a mind free from confusion, an intellect free from inhibition, and a soul free from sorrow. This is the birthright of everybody. I want to see a smile on everyone’s face, a smile that nobody can take away from you. This is the sign of education.”

Revealing the potent solution to the drug problem Gurudev said, " The secret is in their own breath. Using their own power of breath, meditation and some exercises, one can easily come out of drug addiction."

Calling Kashmir the land of ancient wisdom, Gurudev drew a fascinating parallel between modern quantum physics and the ancient text Spandakarika, rooted in Kashmir Shaivism.

“Meditation is not foreign to Kashmir,” he said. “It is the heritage of Kashmir. This land gave meditation to the world, and it has nothing to do with any religious belief. Meditation keeps the intellect sharp and the mind happy.”

Invoking the spirit of oneness and a sense of belonging, Gurudev shared, "Hain ek noor usi noor ke hain hum sab. Us noor se jud gaye to koi paraya nahi lagta. Sab apne lagte hain. Isi ko hum kehte hai jivan jine ki kala."

("We belong to that One Light. Once you are connected to that Light, then nobody is a stranger. Everyone belongs to you. And that is The Art of Living. )

He added, "Kashmiri youth stand for communal harmony. Life is too short. Mohobbat karne k liye samay kum hai, hum jhagre jhanjhat me kyon pade."

Earlier in the day, in an enriching interaction, Gurudev addressed 7 Vice Chancellors from prestigious universities including University of Kashmir, Central University, Islamic University of Science and Technology, and Sher - E - Kashmir Agriculture University; and Honorable Principals from 30 leading colleges of Kashmir. He also met prominent citizens to discuss social initiatives and the future of youth in the state.

In the last few months, students from various colleges of Kashmir have attended The Art of Living's Happiness Program on campus, where they learned powerful techniques to handle their mind and emotions; Sudarshan Kriya a powerful stress-relief technique that uses breath; and simple yet life changing wisdom that bring balance, peace and joy in one's life, allowing one to live to one's full potential.