A Nobody Justin Trudeau Applauds As PM Modi and Emmanuel Macaron Share a Warm Hug and Spotlight at Global AI Summit | Image: X

New Delhi, India: A now-viral moment from the Global AI Summit has captured everyone’s attention, not just for the display of warm hug and all laughter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanual Macron, but also for the subtle, almost unnoticed presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, applauding quietly in the background.

The video begins with PM Modi walking towards the stage, greeted warmly by President Macron.

The two leaders exchange a firm handshake, quickly followed by a hug. After the hug, they shake hands again, only to share another warm embrace.

PM Modi then leans in to whisper something into Macron’s ear, leaving him bursting into laughter. The leaders continue to exchange words, with Macron listening intently before laughing again, clearly enjoying the friendly banter.

What stands out even more is the way Macron holds onto PM Modi’s hand as they step down from the stage together. The two leaders then pose side by side for a photograph.

But tucked away in the background, almost like an afterthought, sits Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Applauding, Trudeau’s presence feels more like that of an unnoticed guest at a gathering where the spotlight firmly belongs to others.