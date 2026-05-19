A Proud Moment for Indian Science: Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former WHO Chief Scientist, Elected Fellow of the Royal Society
Dr Soumya Swaminathan's father, Prof M.S. Swaminathan, a renowned agricultural scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee, had also been elected FRS in the same cohort. She becomes only the second Indian woman scientist to be conferred the fellowship in the Royal Society’s 365-year history.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a landmark achievement for Indian science, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), one of the most prestigious scientific honours in the world.
Her father, Prof M.S. Swaminathan -- renowned agricultural scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee -- has also been elected FRS in the same cohort, making them the first daughter-father duo from India to receive this honour.
Dr Swaminathan becomes only the second Indian woman scientist to be conferred the fellowship in the Royal Society’s 365-year history. The first was Prof Gagandeep Kang, a noted vaccinologist, who was elected in 2019.
The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is one of the oldest and most respected scientific academies in the world. Fellowship is granted to scientists who have made exceptional contributions to their fields, and the recognition is considered a pinnacle of scientific achievement globally.
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Dr Swaminathan’s work spans paediatric pulmonology, tuberculosis research, and global health policy. She played a key role in shaping India’s and the world’s response to public health challenges, including during her tenure at the WHO.
This rare father-daughter recognition has been widely celebrated as a proud moment for Indian science. It underscores the growing global stature of Indian researchers and highlights the legacy of scientific excellence passed across generations in the country.
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Congratulations have poured in from the scientific community, with many hailing the development as an inspiration for young women pursuing careers in STEM fields in India.
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