A Terrifying Incident Took Place Uttar Pradesh A Car Fell off an Unfinished flyover following Google Maps

A terrifying incident took place in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, where a car fell off an under-construction flyover after the driver followed directions shown on Google Maps.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 8. The car, bearing a Lucknow number plate, was traveling from Gorakhpur to the Sonauli border. According to reports, the driver was using Google Maps for navigation. While following the route suggested by the app, the vehicle ended up on an under-construction flyover on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway, near the Farenda police station area.

Driver Follows GPS Onto Dangerous Route

Official reports confirmed that one side of the flyover was complete, while the other was still under construction. The driver unknowingly took the unfinished path as directed by the app. As a result, the car lost balance and toppled forward but fortunately, it didn’t fall off. It got stuck due to a pile of mud that prevented it from plunging down.

Upon receiving information, local authorities rushed to the spot and rescued the passenger safely.

Netizens React

“Apply your brain, don’t follow GPS blindly."

“If you're using Google Maps, think carefully before trusting it. It doesn’t always show the right route."

“Damn, GTA 6 really has surreal graphics. It almost looks like the real world."