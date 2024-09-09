sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'A Traitor Can't Know RSS': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on RSS and Devtas During US Visit

Published 12:21 IST, September 9th 2024

'A Traitor Can't Know RSS': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on RSS and Devtas During US Visit

BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul Gandhi
BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

11:57 IST, September 9th 2024