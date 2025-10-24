'A True Miracle': CM Chandrababu Naidu Hails BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi as a Global Legacy of Peace

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and visited the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2025, as part of a three-day visit to the UAE.

He praised the BAPS mandir, calling it a symbol of harmony and cultural exchange between Indian and the UAE. During the visit, he was accompanied by the UAE's Minister of Investments, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

He described the visit as "one of the best of my life".

Naidu was warmly welcomed and taken on a guided tour that highlighted the Mandir's intricate craftsmanship, modern innovations, and powerful message of unity. Naidu also offered prayers before the sacred deities and expressed admiration for Mandir.

He said, “A true miracle--the words of the great are always fulfilled.”

In addition to his statement, he also acknowledged the strong support of the UAE leadership and Prime Minister Modi in unveiling this historic cultural landmark.

What was the purpose of his visit?

The CM's visit to the UAE from October 22 to 24 was primarily aimed at attracting investment for the upcoming Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam. Naidu was joined by other delegations, including Andhra Pradesh’s ministers and senior officials.

He commended the temple as a testament to the friendship between India and the UAE and a symbol of hope for global harmony.