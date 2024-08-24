sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'A Valued Friend of India's': PM Shares Highlights From His 'Historic' Visit to Ukraine | WATCH

Published 11:22 IST, August 24th 2024

'A Valued Friend of India's': PM Shares Highlights From His 'Historic' Visit to Ukraine | WATCH

During his talks with President Zelenskyy, the PM asserted that India is ever ready to play an 'active' role in restoring peace in Ukraine.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'A Valued Friend of India's': PM Shares Highlights From His 'Historic' Visit to Ukraine | WATCH
'A Valued Friend of India's': PM Shares Highlights From His 'Historic' Visit to Ukraine | WATCH | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:22 IST, August 24th 2024