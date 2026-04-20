A Year After Mauled by Mayhem, Pahalgam’s Spirit Rises Against the Weight of Melancholy

Srinagar: Lidder River flows quietly through Pahalgam, carrying both memory and renewal. A year has passed since the attack that claimed 26 lives, yet the meadow of Baisaran; once celebrated as the “mini-Switzerland of Kashmir” remains closed, its silence guarded by security cordons. Tourists still arrive, riding ponies along the riverbanks, sipping tea on roadside shops, breathing in mountain air, but the meadow itself is untouchable, heavy with memory.

At the heart of town, near the Lidder’s bend, a memorial wall now stands: 26 names, 26 stories, 26 lives cut short. Each name etched in stone reminds that beauty and tragedy often share the same soil. Tourists pause, locals bow their heads, and the Lidder flows beside it, carrying fragments of sorrow, leaving behind the weight of remembrance.

For those who rushed on that day, the memories are unbearable. then president of the Pony Association, Wahid Wani, was among the first to reach.

“I wish I hadn’t been,” he says quietly. “There were bodies everywhere. Silence in some places, screams in others. We started gathering the dead, it felt like the only thing we could do.”

Advertisement

He remembers a woman sitting beside her husband’s body, refusing to move. “She said, ‘We came here as three, now I am alone with my son. How can I leave him?’ What do you say to that?”

Sajad Ahmed, a tourist guide, recalls the chaos, “Nearly 4,000 tourists were present. Families got separated in seconds. We carried the injured-on ponies, on our shoulders, in whatever vehicles we could find. We broke water pipes to give a few drops to the wounded. It was chaos, but saving lives mattered more than fear.”

Advertisement

His words carry the weight of a night when fear and humanity collided, and humanity fought to prevail.

Rayees Bhat, another rescuer, still sees the images when he closes his eyes, “Bodies were scattered everywhere. Survivors were terrified because the Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack wore camouflage uniforms. All of them were in fear. And when the real army came to help and rescue, we had to reassure the tourists again and again; these are the real forces, you can trust them.”

Bilal Ahmad, president of the pony stand, says the night after the attack was unforgettable, “The whole of Pahalgam was on the streets. No one stayed home. We donated blood, we stood with the injured. But those images; children crying, women wounded, 24 shot in the head, they don’t leave you,”.

That night, grief united Pahalgam. Hospitals overflowed, blood donation drives continued till dawn, and strangers became family in the face of tragedy. The attack scarred not just the victims but the valley itself. Yet even in mourning, spirit began to take root. The town stood together, refusing to let violence define its spirit.

Today, tourists still arrive. They come for horse rides within the permitted areas, for the beauty of the mountains, for the silence of remembrance. Shops reopen, pony stands wait for visitors, and children run in the streets again. Beneath the rhythm of daily life lies a quiet ache, but also a determination to heal. Meadow of Baisaran remains closed, but its absence is felt in every conversation, every pause at the memorial wall, every whispered prayer by the Lidder.