Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan always shares some insights and useful knowledge for the general public about the wilderness. And a recent video that he posted shows what happens when someone provokes or teases a gaur who is minding its own business. Soon after provoking, the person got his dedicated results in the later part of the video. The positive take away from the video is that the person safely escaped from the scene.

Parveen Kaswan shared the video with a caption that says, “In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty though. Don’t provoke Wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous.”

He also said, “Every wildlife has a safe distance. When you breach that they feel threatened. And animals like gaurs are neurotic, they behave in confusing way. Which results in injury to wildlife and public.

In above case our teams were able to conduct the rescue operation in crowded surrounding without any major injury to anybody.

The above person was from public and is safe now.”

The video has 48,000 impressions on X, and it was shared a day ago. People in the comments shared their reactions to the post.

People Reaction On Post:

Some asked Parveen if the person in the video is a forest official, in reply he said “No.”

No. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2024

Unless one is absolutely out of his or her senses, who would want to provoke this main battle tank? It will practically crush anything in from of him. — VatsRohit (@KesariDhwaj) April 9, 2024

That's like 1000kga of sheer muscle. Who in their right sense of mind believe they can actually disturb it and get away doing it? — The Alchemist (@thegeekcentaur) April 10, 2024

Hope it is copied and relayed far & wide.



Never ever take a chance, for you & a few others too may not remain to appreciate the result too. — Subbaraju (@SubbarajuX) April 9, 2024