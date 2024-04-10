×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

“Aa Bail Mujhe Maar”: IFS Officer Shares Footage That Shows What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur

An IFS officer shared a clip in which a man recreated “Aa Bail Mujhe Maar,” in reality by provoking a mature Gaur.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur
IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur | Image:X: ParveenKaswan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan always shares some insights and useful knowledge for the general public about the wilderness. And a recent video that he posted shows what happens when someone provokes or teases a gaur who is minding its own business. Soon after provoking, the person got his dedicated results in the later part of the video. The positive take away from the video is that the person safely escaped from the scene. 

Parveen Kaswan shared the video with a caption that says, “In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty though. Don’t provoke Wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous.”

Advertisement

He also said, “Every wildlife has a safe distance. When you breach that they feel threatened. And animals like gaurs are neurotic, they behave in confusing way. Which results in injury to wildlife and public. 

In above case our teams were able to conduct the rescue operation in crowded surrounding without any major injury to anybody.

Advertisement

The above person was from public and is safe now.”

The video has 48,000 impressions on X, and it was shared a day ago. People in the comments shared their reactions to the post. 

People Reaction On Post:

Some asked Parveen if the person in the video is a forest official, in reply he said “No.”

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajasthani Sarees

Rajasthani Sarees

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

5 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

18 minutes ago
cyber insurance

Cyber Fraud

26 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

27 minutes ago
A joint operation was launched by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in which 8 kilograms of heroin was confiscated.

Huge Narcotic Haul in J&K

30 minutes ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

33 minutes ago
Andhadhun

Films Like Srikanth

33 minutes ago
"PM Narendra Modi: Making History Again as He Graces Newsweek Cover

PM Modi on Ram Mandir

an hour ago
Party Snacks

Snacks For Weight Loss

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit On Fashion

an hour ago
Spinach

Best Foods For Diabetics

an hour ago
UN climate change global warming

U Chief on Climate

an hour ago
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida to the White House on Wednesday.

Kishida at White House

an hour ago
Indian team and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pant

an hour ago
PM Modi on Minorities

PM on discrimination

an hour ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo