Ordering An Aadhaar PVC Card? You’ll Now Have To Pay More- Check New Charges Effective January 2026

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially increased the service charges for obtaining an Aadhaar PVC card, effective January 1, 2026.

Residents ordering the durable, pocket-sized version of their identity document will now be required to pay Rs. 75, up from the previous long-standing fee of Rs. 50.

The revision marks the first price hike for the PVC card service since its nationwide rollout in 2020.

The revised fees applies to requests placed via the myAadhaar website or the mAadhaar mobile app and also to all users placing fresh orders from that date onward.

Aadhaar PVC Card Price Revised

The revised fee of Rs 75 is inclusive of taxes and delivery charges. According to a recent memorandum from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the cost of ordering an Aadhaar PVC card has officially increased.

What Is An Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC card is a durable, pocket-sized version of the Aadhaar card made of plastic. It is similar in size to a debit or credit card and is designed to be more durable than the paper version.

The card comes with added security features and is easier to carry. Despite the different format, it holds the same value as the regular Aadhaar letter and the e-Aadhaar document.

Reason behind hike

Underlining the hike, UIDAI in its official circular said, “Over the years, the cost of materials, printing, secure delivery, and related logistics for Aadhaar PVC Card production and distribution has increased. In view of the rising operational expenditure and with the objective of ensuring continued high-quality service delivery, the Authority has reviewed the existing fee structure," as per news reports.

Original Aadhaar vs Aadhar PVC ?

The Aadhaar PVC carries the same information and has the same legal validity as the paper Aadhaar letter and the digital version. People can use any format of Aadhaar, as all versions are equally accepted.

Delivery Timeline