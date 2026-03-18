'Aage Sab Inhi Ko Dekhna Hai...': Nitish Kumar Hints Samrat Choudhary As Next Bihar CM

Patna: Who is going to be the Chief Minister of Bihar after the exit of Nitish Kumar? With rumours swirling that the new CM will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar has given a big hint that Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary could take over the reigns of the state from him.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar confirmed that he will resign from the post of Chief Minister and seek a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Ever since the confirmation of Kumar's exit, Samrat Choudhary has been seen a strong contender for the post. The speculation over his future as the CM was heightened during Nitish Kumar's Samruddhi Yatra in Jamui on Wednesday.

While addressing the public meeting, Nitish Kumar called Samrat Choudhary, putting his hand on the latter's shoulder and said, “Aage sab inhi ko dekhna hai…Aap log haath utha ke kahiye ki inka saath dijiyaega na? (He will be doing everything in the future…Will you support him?)"

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The crowd cheered at Kumar's remarks, showing their support for Choudhary.