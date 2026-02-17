AAIB Confirms Flight Recorders Damaged in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Probe Continues

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued a detailed update on the ongoing investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT‑SSK) crash at Baramati on January 28, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

In its statement, the AAIB confirmed that the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders - a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) manufactured by L3‑Communications and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) manufactured by Honeywell. Both devices were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained major fire damage.

Officials said the DFDR has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB’s Flight Recorder Laboratory, while the CVR is undergoing a detailed technical examination. For specialized support in retrieving the damaged data, assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture.

The Bureau emphasised that the probe is being carried out strictly in line with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and international standards under ICAO Annex 13. It reiterated its commitment to transparency and evidence‑based investigation, urging stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the process to proceed as per established procedures.

Advertisement

The crash has drawn intense public attention, particularly after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew, raised questions about the pace of the investigation. He had earlier alleged that delays could be protecting private interests and even claimed that the black box might have been damaged - a concern now confirmed by the AAIB’s update.

The findings from the flight recorders are expected to be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the tragedy and in determining possible causes. The AAIB has assured that further information will be shared at appropriate stages of the investigation.