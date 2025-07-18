Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Aam Aadmi Party Formally Quits INDIA Bloc, MP Sanjay Singh Says, 'Alliance Was Limited To Lok Sabha Polls'

Updated 18 July 2025 at 14:19 IST

Aam Aadmi Party Formally Quits INDIA Bloc, MP Sanjay Singh Says, 'Alliance Was Limited To Lok Sabha Polls'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that AAP is no longer a part of the INDIA bloc.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AAP Formally Quits INDIA Bloc
AAP Formally Quits INDIA Bloc | Image: PTI, Republic

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an exit from the INDIA bloc.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that AAP is no longer a part of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “We have clarified our position that the INDIA alliance was there till the Lok Sabha elections. As far as the Parliament is concerned, we have always been opposing all the wrong policies of the government...We said that officially, the Aam Aadmi Party is not with the INDIA alliance as of today. Our alliance was for the Lok Sabha elections...”

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son Chaitanya Arrested by ED in ₹2,100 Cr Money Laundering Case

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 18 July 2025 at 13:52 IST