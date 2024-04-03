BREAKING: AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will observe a ‘Samuhik Upwas’ (community fasting) on April 7 to protest against the arrest of party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, announced Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday, April 3. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam and has remanded to judicial custody till April 15 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

“All AAP Ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We also appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country, they can also do' Samuhik Upwas' at their homes, villages, blocks,” said Gopal Rai on Wednesday.



