AAP Announces Second List Of 21 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, naming contestants for key seats across the state, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The nominees include Arun A (Chathannur), Moses Henry Motha (Ernakulam LAC), Rani Anto (Thrissur), Adv. Sinu L R (Kollam), Adv. Henstion George (Peravur), Noushad Kakkaden Randarkara (Muvattupuzha), Joseph Mathew (Kuttanad), Jaisal Maliyekkal (Nilambur), V P Prinson Avinissery (Ollur), Anappally Gopalan (Taliparamba), and Joseph P.V (Irikur).

The list continues with Moosa Jarathingal (Tirurangadi), Unnikrishnan C. S. (Manalur), Sandeep Kumar (Kattakada), Adv. Jose Chiramel Devassy (Angamali), Rajeev K Sivaraman (Kunnamkulam), Deepumon N (Parassala), Jayan Eratt (Kaipamangalam), Eldho Abraham (Piravom), Rony Jose Nedumpallil (Pala), and Samin Sathyadas (Thiruvananthapuram).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party announced 22 other candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election in Kerala.

Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier said that the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala are expected to set a benchmark for democratic practices, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the state's election machinery and cooperation from political parties.

"All the political parties and the entire election machinery have assured that the upcoming elections in Kerala are going to be the model not only for the country, but for the world," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kumar had also announced several initiatives aimed at ensuring transparency and improving the voting experience. According to the Election Commission of India, electors will be allowed to carry their mobile phones up to the gate of the polling station to facilitate ease of voting.

In another first for Kerala, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will display colour photographs of candidates to help voters identify them easily.

The Chief Election Commissioner also said that Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data directly to the ECINET application every two hours during polling. Kumar said additional measures have been introduced to streamline the counting process. Postal ballots will be counted two rounds before EVM votes, while mandatory counting of VVPAT slips will take place in cases where there is a mismatch between Form 17C and EVM data.

The Election Commission also announced that all polling stations in the state will have 100 per cent webcasting to ensure transparency during the voting process. To enhance voter participation, special arrangements have been made for senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities, who will have the option to vote from home.