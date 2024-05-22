Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged fresh charges against the party leaders amid the raging assaultgate controversy. Maliwal hit back at the Kejriwal-led party for plotting against her, adding that she will not give up her fight until justice prevails.

Taking to X, Maliwal claimed that she got a call from a senior leader of the party who revealed to her that all members were under great pressure and were being asked to speak against her and release her private picture.

She added that whoever will show support for her will be expelled from the party.

"Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party," the tweet read.

कल पार्टी के एक बड़े नेता का फोन आया। उसने बताया कैसे सब पर बहुत ज़्यादा दबाव है, स्वाति के ख़िलाफ़ गंदी बातें बोलनी हैं, उसकी पर्सनल फ़ोटोज़ लीक करके उसे तोड़ना है। ये बोला जा रहा है कि जो उसको सपोर्ट करेगा उसको पार्टी से निकाल देंगे। किसी को PC करने की और किसी को ट्वीट्स करने… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind)

Maliwal further alleged that the party was trying every possible way to break her in the fight. "Someone has been given the duty of doing PC and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting. Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations," she said in the tweet.

Exuding her stand, Maliwal said, "You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me."

'Biggest Leaders Are Afraid of Him'

Further speaking on the assault gate prime accused Bibhav, Swati said, "I am not angry with them, the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. "

Maliwal revealed that its a fight she started for her self-respect and will continue to fight until she gets justice. She added that she doesn't expect anything from anyone.

"I don't even expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party."

"I have started a fight for my self-respect, I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!" she concluded.

This development comes as he Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 22, brought back Kejriwal's aide and prime accused Bibhav Kumar from Mumbai, where he had been taken a day before for the discovery of data from his iPhone, PTI reported quoting an official.

Kumar is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

On Tuesday, he was taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.