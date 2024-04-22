Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday, April 22, visited the Ghazipur landfill, a day after a massive fire broke out at the dumpyard. As the BJP blamed the AAP-led MCD for 'criminal negligence", the Delhi Mayor said that the party must refrain from politicising the issue. She called it a “natural disaster”.

As Oberoi visited the landfill. she asserted that the situation is under control and soon the smoke will also clear. “As soon as I came to know, I instructed officers to act and inspect the site. They were here the whole night. It is better now. The situation is better. The smoke will be controlled in next 5 hours. There is no need to fear.” The matter will be investigated, she added.

Responding to the allegations of the BJP, the MCD Mayor said the time was not for politics, calling the incident a natural disaster. "The BJP is only alleging. BJP should understand that this is not the time to do politics when such natural disasters strike..." said the MCD Mayor.

#WATCH | At Ghazipur landfill site, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi says, "The situation is completely under control now and there is no need to fear. BJP should understand that this is not the time to do politics when such natural disasters strike..." pic.twitter.com/3RxVB3Dr0n — ANI (@ANI)

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Ghazipur dumping yard as firefighters toiled to bring the flames under control on Sunday evening. The officials have listed hot and dry weather conditions as the reason behind the fire. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and officials claimed that the fire was doused in the night. However, on Monday morning smoke continues to billow from the landfill site, suggests the last visuals shared by ANI. The fire department got a call on Sunday at 5.22 pm about the fire and pressed 14 fire tenders to put out the blaze.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva visited the site along with a delegation of the party. “This (Ghazipur landfill) is a clear example of Arvind Kejriwal's party. They (AAP) promised to remove the landfill in 2023 but nothing has happened so far. Half of the machines are also not working here,” said the BJP leader.

Police Registers FIR

Hours after a fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, the police has registered an FIR against unknown persons. According to police, a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station and a probe has begun.

