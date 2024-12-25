AAP Councillor Ups Ante Against Kejriwal Says People Not Received Rs 1000 But Party Launching New Schemes | Image: PTI

New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor hit out at Delhi government, holding former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for people to not trust the party.

AAP’s councillor Ravindra Solanki came down heavily on Delhi government’s 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which promises to raise financial aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100.

Solanki claimed that the AAP chief should have"first fulfilled the promise of Rs 1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme."

“A lot of women come to the office asking about the Rs 1,000 allowance. So far, no Rs 1,000 allowance has been given, and now they are queuing up for the Rs 2,100 proposed allowance. We want to tell Kejriwal ji that he should have first fulfilled the promise of the Rs 1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme," Solanki was quoted by ANI as saying.

“The public no longer trusts us, and we have no answers for them," he added.

The AAP councillor's bashing follows public notices issued on Wednesday by the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments, distancing themselves from the AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

The Women and Child Development Department clarified in its notice: “It is emphasized that since no such scheme is in existence, the question of accepting forms/applications for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private person or political party collecting forms/applications or information in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority.”

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was unsettled by the two schemes and warned of a possible political vendetta against Chief Minister Atishi.