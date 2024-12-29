AAP Failed to Give Rs 1,000 to Punjab Women, Peddling Similar Falsehood in Delhi: Union Minister Bittu

Ludhiana: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday hit out at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party failed to fulfill its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab and is now "peddling a similar falsehood" in Delhi ahead of elections.

Bittu, who is the Minister of State for Railway and Food Processing Industries alleged that former Delhi chief minister has a proven track record of deception, adding that his empty promises are not worth the risk.

He further said the AAP government in Punjab has not yet provided Rs 1,000 per month to women, a promise made by the party before the 2022 assembly elections.

"Kejriwal’s promise of Rs 1,000 to every woman in Punjab in 2022 was a blatant lie, a deceitful tactic to lure voters. Three years have passed and the women of Punjab are still waiting for this promised financial support," Bittu, a BJP leader, posted on X.

"Now, he's at it again, peddling a similar falsehood in Delhi, promising Rs 2,100 to the women of Delhi. This is nothing but a treacherous attempt to manipulate voters once more," Bittu alleged.

"I request the voters of Delhi: do not trust Kejriwal. He has a proven track record of deception, and his empty promises are not worth the risk. The women of Punjab have already fallen victim to his false assurances; don’t let the women of Delhi suffer the same fate," Bittu said.

In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Delhi government announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women.

However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power for a third consecutive term after the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.