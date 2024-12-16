AAP Gaining Ground Among Delhi Women? Kejriwal Claims 60% Ready to Vote for Party

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has ramped up his outreach, especially to women, ahead of the February 2025 Assembly elections. During a padayatra in the Badarpur constituency on Monday, Kejriwal cited a survey that he claimed shows 60 per cent of women in Delhi are set to vote for AAP. He urged the remaining 40 per cent to join the fold.

"There must be some shortcoming in my penance that 40 per cent of women are not voting for me. This time, 100 per cent of women must vote for the Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said.

Last week, the former Delhi chief minister announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women of the city and promised to raise it to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

As he highlighted his party's work in the field of education, healthcare, and water supply, Kejriwal blamed the BJP for stalled development in areas like Badarpur, where BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the election in 2020.

"Many projects in Badarpur are pending because the BJP MLA refused to work. The BJP knows how to fight but not how to work. I promise to complete these projects when AAP forms the government again," he said.

The AAP leader said that while sewer pipelines were laid across Delhi, Badarpur remained an exception.

The party has fielded Ram Singh Netaji for the Badarpur seat. AAP on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for the remainder of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The party, which won 62 seats in the 2020 election, faces a critical test of its governance model.