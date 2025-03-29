AAP Govt Provided Just 2 Jobs Through Online Portals in 5 Years, Claims Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi provided just two jobs through its online employment portals in the last five years, Delhi's Employment Minister Kapil Mishra informed during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. The revelation came in response to a written query by BJP MLA Abhay Verma.

AAP’s Online Job Portals Failed to Deliver, Says Minister

Mishra stated that the Delhi government’s employment portal, which had been operational since 2009, and the Rozgar Bazar portal, launched in 2020, failed to create job opportunities in recent years.

According to the minister’s reply, from 2015 to 2018, the Delhi government provided over 400 jobs through its online portal.

However, no jobs were provided through the portal from 2019 to 2023. In 2024, only two jobs were provided via the online platform.

The Rozgar Bazar portal, launched on July 10, 2020, was shut down in May 2023 due to technical issues. The minister confirmed that its revival was under consideration.

Rozgar Mela Helped Thousands, But Online Hiring Remained Minimal

While the online job portals failed to create employment, the Delhi government informed the Assembly that 10 Rozgar Melas (job fairs), held between 2015 and 2019, helped 36,062 individuals get shortlisted for private-sector jobs.

Over 10 Lakh Jobs Created, Claims AAP

AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, had previously claimed that the Rozgar Bazar portal helped over 10 lakh people in Delhi secure jobs within two years.

In a statement, AAP defended its employment record, asserting that Delhi had one of the lowest unemployment rates in India at 2.1%, citing an annual report by the BJP-led Central government’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The party also claimed that while BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced severe unemployment issues, the Delhi government under AAP’s rule had created 12 lakh jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP's Victory Ends AAP's 10-Year Rule

AAP’s claims on employment became a major talking point during the recent Delhi Assembly elections, where the party lost power after 10 years. The BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed to win just 22 seats.