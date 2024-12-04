AAP Pushing Pak's Agenda In Punjab: Akali Dal After Attack On Sukhbir Badal Inside Golden Temple

Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal moves under heightened security following an assassination attempt on him inside Golden Temple | Image: ANI

Amritsar: Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia on Wednesday condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal after a man opened fire at him but was stopped by an alert police official inside the Golden Temple. The incident took place earlier today when Sukhbir Singh Badal was serving religious punishment in sacrilege case. The person who opened fire at Sukhbir Badal has been identified as Khalistani sympathiser Narain Singh Chaura.

Narain Singh Chaura has a long history of involvement in Khalistani activities in Punjab. Chaura tried to assassinate Sukhbir Badal when the wheelchair-bound Akali Dal leader was serving punishment at the Golden Temple.

Condemning the incident, Bikram Majithia said that those who opened fire inside Golden temple are not pure and working on Pakistan, ISI agendas. This is an attack on the Akali Dal leadership as law and order is in shambles. Majithia demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Akali Dal has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying the AAP government, CM Mann are pushing Pakistan's agenda in Punjab. The attack on Badal is a complete failure of law and order. Majithia further said that this incident is similar to what Congress attempted during operation ‘Blue Star’.

The BJP has also hit out at AAP-led Punjab government saying the state has become a hotbed of extremist activities.

Loading...

Addressing a press conference, Majithia questioned why Chaura had not been arrested earlier, particularly given the sensitive nature of the location.

"It has come to light that the accused, Narain Singh Chaura, conducted a reconnaissance of Harmandir Sahib on December 3. Why was he not arrested earlier? What kind of police deployment is this? And you are praising the police? What shamelessness is this, Bhagwant Mann?" he said.

Akali Dal draws parallel to Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Drawing parallels to the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after his security was withdrawn, Majithia accused the government of targeting its critics.

"You got Sidhu Moose Wala murdered by withdrawing his security. Anyone who opposes Bhagwant Mann seems to be on his list of targets," he alleged.

Majithia demanded a high court-monitored investigation into the incident. "The situation is out of control. If the police had apprehended the accused two days ago, I would have said things were under control. A high court-monitored probe is needed. If the police knew this man was roaming around, were they waiting for him to shoot?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack and ordered a thorough investigation. Speaking to the press, Mann assured the public that such conspiracies would not be tolerated in Punjab.