AAP Helped BJP In Haryana, Damages Congress Everywhere: Sandeep Dikshit Makes Big Statement

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Haryana elections and said that Congress consistently faces electoral setbacks at the hands of other parties, as AAP's solo participation in elections leads to a division of its own vote bank.

Dikshit, who is set to face Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat in the ensuing elections, attacked the AAP convenor for “taking help of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” during his 'India Against Corruption' movement’ in the second tenure of UPA.

Here’s What Sandeep Dikshit Said

"This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who took the help of the RSS and the BJP during his 'India Against Corruption' movement. This is the same party (AAP) which helped BJP cut our votes in Haryana. They (AAP) go everywhere to damage Congress and help the BJP,” Dikshit was told in an interview to news agency ANI.



‘BJP Can Never Defeat AAP In Delhi’

Sandeep Dikshit, who is also the son of Sheila Dikshit (longest-serving Delhi Chief Minister) said that AAP is well aware that BJP cannot defeat the ruling Delhi party in the national capital.