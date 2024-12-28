Published 17:10 IST, December 28th 2024
AAP Helped BJP In Haryana, Damages Congress Everywhere: Sandeep Dikshit Makes Big Statement
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused AAP of helping BJP in recent Haryana elections. He further claimed Arvind Kejriwal took help of RSS in IAC movement.
New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Haryana elections and said that Congress consistently faces electoral setbacks at the hands of other parties, as AAP's solo participation in elections leads to a division of its own vote bank.
Dikshit, who is set to face Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat in the ensuing elections, attacked the AAP convenor for “taking help of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” during his 'India Against Corruption' movement’ in the second tenure of UPA.
Here’s What Sandeep Dikshit Said
"This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who took the help of the RSS and the BJP during his 'India Against Corruption' movement. This is the same party (AAP) which helped BJP cut our votes in Haryana. They (AAP) go everywhere to damage Congress and help the BJP,” Dikshit was told in an interview to news agency ANI.
‘BJP Can Never Defeat AAP In Delhi’
Sandeep Dikshit, who is also the son of Sheila Dikshit (longest-serving Delhi Chief Minister) said that AAP is well aware that BJP cannot defeat the ruling Delhi party in the national capital.
“BJP can never defeat the AAP in Delhi—they (AAP) know this and hence they are attacking us. When did Arvind Kejriwal come on the road and protest against the BJP on bigger issues like the issue of the govt helping big industrialists and communalism? Congress does all this and opposes the govt. They just say that the govt (central) doesn't let them work, just to protect their image, but never provided any kind of evidence," Dikshit said.
