New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. While inaugurating projects in the national capital, PM Modi took on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and also launched an attack on the Delhi government, calling AAP ‘kattar beiman’.

AAP Is An Aapda (Trouble) For Delhi: PM Modi Attacks Kejriwal

While addressing a rally in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it an ‘aapda’ (trouble). Referring to the results of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, PM Modi further said that the people of the city will eliminate the party and that AAP will not form the government again.

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Modi says, "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi has waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."

PM Modi Calls Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘Kattar Beiman’

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi says, "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Several Projects in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries who expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for receiving the keys to the newly constructed flats of Swabhiman Apartment. The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities, a press release had said. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

PM Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects - the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh.