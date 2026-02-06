AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Punjab's Jalandhar, Probe On

New Delhi: A wave of panic gripped Punjab after a prominent local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- Lucky Oberoi- was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town.

According to reports, Lucky was following his usual daily routine when he arrived at the gurdwara this morning at 8:15 AM.

Oberoi was struck by five bullets

Reports state that while he was outside the gurdwara, an assailant opened fire on him and Oberoi was struck by five bullets before being rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As per the cops, the victim was inside his Thar vehicle when the incident took place and according to sources, some of the bullets struck him in the chest and head. Following the brazen broad-daylight shooting, security has been significantly tightened across the city as authorities work to contain the fallout from the tragedy.

What was the motive?

Visuals from the spot showed police personnel securing the perimeter, restricting public movement near the gurdwara and inspecting the surrounding lanes.

Officers were questioning local residents and shopkeepers, while teams reviewed nearby CCTV footage in an effort to trace the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the killing.

Witness statements were being recorded, and the motive behind the attack was yet to be established.

Who was Lucky?

Oberoi was a well-known political figure in the region and his wife had previously run in the municipal elections representing AAP, and he was recognised as a key aide to Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, the party's Cantt constituency in-charge.