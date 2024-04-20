'Plot to Kill Arvind Kejriwal in Jail': AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's Big Claim

Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister on Saturday, April 20, alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party to kill the AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj alleged that the jail administration has refused to give him insulin, depite Kejriwal being a Diabetes patient. “I am asking this question to the people of Delhi that the jail administration which is not ready to give insulin to a sugar patient, is planting news every day against him, can you trust such a jail administration? The jail administration is saying that they will protest and he (Arvind Kejriwal) cannot do video conferencing with his doctors,” said the AAP leader in a press conference on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor and sought insulin to be administered to him in jail. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, his counsel, said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

“The applicant is suffering from diabetes for the last 22 years. From 2012, he has been administered insulin every day. From February 1, 2024, under careful medical supervision, the applicant was able to start 'Insulin Reversal Programme (IRP)' and the administration of insulin was discontinued. Due to arrest, the applicant was unable to follow the said IRP, and was required to be administered insulin,” Singhvi said.

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

(This is a breaking copy)

