AAP Leaders Denied Entry To CM Atishi's House Amid 'Sheesh Mahal' Row

New Delhi: A tense standoff unfolded on Wednesday between AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and the Delhi Police. The leaders were stopped from entering the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, Sheesh Mahal, where they had invited the media for a tour in a bid to respond to the BJP 's "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.

The police had set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow, preventing the Arvind Kejriwal -led party leaders from entering the premises, PTI reported.

When asked if they had permission to visit the residence, Singh and Bharadwaj responded by saying, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?"

As per PTI, the two leaders were seen speaking to officials at the bungalow, requesting permission to be allowed inside.

"Who has instructed you to stop us? I am a minister and I am here for an inspection. How can you stop me and on whose orders? Have you received directions from the lieutenant governor? He is the only authority above my position," Saurabh Bharadwaj was heard telling an official.

Earlier, speaking at a press brief, Bharadwaj said, "As promised, we will visit the chief minister's official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, at 11 am and try to find the golden commode, swimming pool, and mini bar that the BJP claims are present there. It should be noted that both these properties are government residences. They were built with taxpayers' money and came up during the Covid pandemic. If there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, both should be investigated."

Singh and Bharadwaj also said that they would take reporters to the prime minister's residence, which AAP has dubbed "Raj Mahal" and claimed that is is built for Rs 2,700 crore.

Gym, Spa, Jacuzzi Worth Over Rs 3.75Cr: BJP Attacks Kejriwal Over 'Sheesh Mahal'

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), which has accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, shared a video showcasing a tour of his luxurious residence, calling him "Delhi ka millionaire."

On Tuesday, December 10, the BJP posted the video with the caption: "Liquor deals, Delhi ka Naash...I get liquor money, super fast. Jootha hai nature, karta nahi care...Keju hai Delhi ka Millionaire!"

Referring to Kejriwal’s home as 'Sheesh Mahal,' the BJP highlighted the enormous sums spent on its opulent interiors and furnishings.

In a separate post, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed Kejriwal for his extravagant spending on the 'Sheesh Mahal,' pointing out alleged irregularities in the construction and the hefty amounts spent on high-end household items and decor.

Sachdeva claimed Kejriwal has built a 7-star resort for himself, noting that the total cost of marble, granite, and lighting amounted to approximately Rs 1.9 crore. Meanwhile, the gym, spa, and other equipment cost an additional Rs 3.75 crore.