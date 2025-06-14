AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Withdraws Support From CM Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir Government

Updated 14 June 2025 at 22:42 IST
Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik has withdrawn support for the National Conference (NC), citing the best interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that their trust and welfare will always remain his top priority.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Malik stated, “I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support for NC in the government coalition. This decision has been made in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority.”
On June 13, in another post on X, Mehraj Malik had hinted at taking some big decision and said, “It’s enough now, 9 months of government. Will be taking a big decision in upcoming days. Time to be accountable. Time to act.”
The AAP MLA has not listed any specific reason for exiting the government in the Union Territory.
Though he has exited the government, him withdrawing from Omar Abdullah's government won't put any danger on the incumbent government as the National Conference have an overwhelming majority.
Published 14 June 2025 at 22:36 IST