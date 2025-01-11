AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Staff Summoned in Fake Aadhaar Case

New Delhi: Just before the Delhi assembly election, the Delhi Police issued a notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff on Saturday, asking them to join an investigation into a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents. The case came to light after the police arrested several Bangladeshi nationals and recovered forged Aadhaar cards, according to Delhi Police sources.

The notice was sent after the police uncovered links suggesting that individuals connected to Goyal’s office might have facilitated the creation of the fake identity documents.

Investigators aimed to determine the extent of any involvement and the role played by his staff in the matter.

The fake Aadhaar cards were seized during a recent operation targeting illegal immigrants in the city.

Several Bangladeshi nationals were detained and questioned, leading to the discovery of the counterfeit documents.

The police are now focused on identifying the network responsible for producing and distributing these cards.

