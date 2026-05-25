AAP MLA Raman Arora in ED Crosshairs Over Rs 1.10 Cr Disproportionate Assets Case
ED summons AAP MLA Raman Arora on June 2 over a Rs 1.10 crore asset case and extortion charges following a prior Vigilance Bureau arrest.
- India News
- 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jalandhar Central AAP MLA Raman Arora regarding a disproportionate assets case valued at ₹1.10 crore.
Arora, who was previously taken into custody by the Vigilance Bureau and is already named in an official chargesheet, is accused of running an extortion racket. Allegations suggest he intimidated local business owners and shopkeepers with threats of municipal crackdowns to extract money.
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The federal probe agency has directed the lawmaker to present himself for questioning on June 2.
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