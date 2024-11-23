AAP Routs Congress In Punjab Assembly Bypolls, Clinches 3 of 4 Seats

AAP has clinched 3 out of 4 seats in Punjab Assembly bypolls | Image: (File/ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory from Chabbewal, Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak seats while the Congress managed to win in Barnala segment in Punjab , showing trends in the counting of votes bypolls to four Assembly segments in the state on Saturday.

AAP Wins Chabbewal

In Chabbewal, the AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal emerged at the pole position as he registered victory against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar by a margin of more than 28,000 votes. The BJP 's Sohan Singh Thandal was in the third spot.

Congress Loses In Gidderbaha

In Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon registered victory with a margin of more than 21,800 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring, the wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the counting of votes entered last round.

Dera Baba Nanak Seat Goes To AAP

The Dera Baba Nanak was witnessing a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and AAP.

AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa registered victory by a margin of more than 5,600 votes against Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur Randhawa after 18 rounds of counting.

Kaur was leading from the third to the eighth round of counting. She is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was in the third spot.

Congress Secures Win In Barnala

In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon registered victory against his nearest rival AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal with a margin of more than 2100 votes. BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon trailing at the third spot.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday.