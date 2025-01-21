AAP Workers Intimidated by BJP in Kalkaji; Deploy Security Forces: CM Atishi to Poll Officials

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP candidate from Kalkaji in the upcoming Assembly polls, Atishi, wrote to election officials on Tuesday alleging that volunteers of her party were "intimidated and threatened" by BJP workers, while requesting deployment of security forces in the constituency.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the charges levelled by her.

In a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that under police "protection and assistance", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are "openly resorting to hooliganism" with the people of Delhi and "threatening" them.

"All this is happening on the direction of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

The BJP lost the Assembly poll contests in Delhi badly in 2015 and 2020, he said, adding that the same fate awaits the saffron party this time as well. "So Amit Shah is now getting hooliganism done against the people of Delhi," Kejriwal alleged.

In a complaint to the returning officer of Kalkaji, Atishi cited an incident of "intimidation and threat" to AAP volunteers in the Govindpuri area on Monday.

"The AAP volunteers, including Rekha Bassi, Mani Mamta, Aradhana, Sunita Pandey, Sher Singh, Hari Shankar Gupta and others, were verbally and physically threatened by some BJP workers," she alleged in the complaint.

The chief minister also alleged that those who "threatened" the AAP volunteers included a nephew of Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from the constituency.

She claimed that a video of the "altercation" was shot by the AAP workers on a mobile phone.

"BJP workers have been openly threatening AAP volunteers. If these workers are getting so aggressive with AAP workers, then one can imagine the kind of influence they would have on the voters living in these areas," Atishi wrote in the letter.

She requested for immediate action in the matter and deployment of security forces in the Kalkaji constituency to ensure the safety of AAP workers.