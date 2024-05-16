Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen shielding Bibhav Kumar on Thursday, May 16, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh held a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Prime accused in former DCW chief Swati Maliwal's assault, Bibhav Kumar was spotted with Kejriwal and Singh as they landed for the press conference. As per pictures shared from the Lucknow airport, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioned Delhi CM Kejriwal over inaction in the Swati Maliwal assault row. The saffron party said that Kejriwal is making him tour the country with him instead of punishing Kumar.

When asked to comment on Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at the CM residence on Monday, he refused to answer. Instead, Akhilesh defended the AAP leader saying, "There are other issues that are more important than this..."

Furthermore, Sanjay Singh too responded to the questions on Maliwal. "AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue..." said Rajya Sabha member.

"The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by Police...PM Modi remained silent on these issues. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned," Singh added.

AAP Admits Assault But No FIR Yet

On Tuesday, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admitted that Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal. Speaking at a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal's staff "assaulted" her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

"Yesterday morning, Maliwal met Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” said Sanjay Singh.

An official told PTI that the Delhi Police said they are still waiting for Maliwal to come and file a formal complaint, adding that they have not yet closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case.

They can initiate action in the matter if the complainant herself comes to the police station and formally files a case or emails a complaint to the police, the official added.