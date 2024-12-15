'Aarti' Performed at Reopened Ancient Temple in UP's Sambhal | WATCH

Aaarti was performed on Sunday morning at the recently reopened Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal. | Image: ANI

Sambhal: Aaarti was performed on Sunday morning at the recently reopened Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal.

UP Police personnel were also deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple that reopened after decades in Sambhal district.

This comes after the district administration discovered the temple on Saturday during the inspection being carried out in connection to the issue of electricity theft in the area. The temple has been reopened after 1978, Nagar Hindu Sabha Patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi had claimed.

The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made. Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed for security reasons.

"I came to see the temple and performed the Pooja. This temple is around 400 years old. I had come here years ago and there were dharamshalas around the temple. But now only houses remain. I had seen it on TV and WhatsApp. Thus, I came to see the temple. This is a Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple," Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a devotee, told ANI.

"We came in the morning and cleaned the temple to perform the aarti. A Brahmin should be appointed here so that he can stay here. Till the time caretaker (for this temple) is appointed, we will take responsibility," Acharya Brahm Shukla, who performed the prayer ceremony, told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple that reopened on Saturday after 42 years.

SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure.



"She added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary revealed that the temple was discovered during an inspection related to encroachment complaints.



"We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary told ANI.



Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya, who visited the site, reported that an ancient well was uncovered after the removal of a ramp constructed over it.



"The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," DM Pensiya said.



The DM further explained that the ancient Lord Shiva temple was discovered during a district administration inspection for electricity theft. "The temple will be handed over to the community it belongs to, and action will be taken against those who encroached on it," he added.