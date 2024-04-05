×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Ab Tera Kya Hoga Employee: Company's 'Diktat' to Ban Lunch and Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

A company issued a notice saying, "Use restroom before and after punching in/out." A Reddit user reposted this, sparking debate on workplace rules.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Don't do these things. It's theft. Seriously, do not.
"Start your work with a restroom break," company advises. | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Employees are people, not robots. Demanding bathroom breaks happen before or after work hours, and denying time for necessities is not only disrespectful but likely counterproductive. 

Employers have been implementing strict measures to combat time clock fraud. What is time clock fraud? Time clock fraud occurs whenever an employee does something while punched in that is unrelated to work (while not on a 15-minute break). In a company where a toxic work culture follows, many employees can’t even be able to take breaks during their office hours. 

Recently, a company has issued a notice detailing five outrageous rules aimed at preventing employees from taking unauthorised breaks during office hours.  

The post has gone viral on the Internet, leaving the corporate employees in shock. It has gained numerous views and has garnered 3,000 shares. Comment sections have been flooded with expressions of frustration and disbelief at the company's strict rules. 

“Nope. Once I'm inside the work building, I'm clocking in and doing everything I need to do on the clock. If me walking to break is considered ‘break time’, then me taking off a hoodie or using the bathroom is work time,” posted a Reddit user. 

 

“What’s funny is that the more a company tries to do ridiculous stuff, the less productive they end up making their employees. The more micromanaged and squeezed people are, the less productive they become. I don’t know how companies don’t understand this yet,” wrote another Reddit user.

“If your workplace puts this on the wall, guaranteed they are implicit in wage theft that more than cancels this out,” frustated employee commented. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Viral

