‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai…Happy For Others’: Umar Khalid Tells Partner After SC Rejects His Bail Plea

​​New Delhi: The Delhi Riots accused and sentenced Umar Khalid conveyed relief and happiness for his co-accused who were granted bail in the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, even as the Supreme Court decided not to grant him bail earlier this week.

Sharing his response, Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri said he seemed resigned to his continued imprisonment and told her that “jail is my life now”.

The Supreme Court on January 5 refused to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, stating that there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, five other accused, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, were granted bail by the top court.

‘I am really happy for the others’

Taking to the social media platform X, Lahiri said Khalid was relieved for those who walked out of jail. “Umar said, ‘I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved’,” she wrote, recounting their conversation after the court order.

She also shared that when she told him she would come to meet him in jail on Tuesday, Khalid replied, “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come. This is my life now).”

Case background and court’s view

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and left more than 700 people injured. The accused have always refuted the Delhi Police's accusations that Khalid and others were involved in a plot to carry out the violence.

Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, has been detained for almost five years as an undertrial prisoner, even though the trial has not yet started.

The Supreme Court ruled that a trial delay could not be used as a "trump card" to obtain bail.