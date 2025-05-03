Pakistan Claims Test of 450 km-Range Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Tensions with India

New Delhi: Amid ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, both countries are testing their defence capacities and engaging in war games. Pakistan on Saturday has claimed the successful test of a ballistic missile ‘Abdali ’with a reported range of 450 kilometres, adding to growing concerns amid escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan Claims Test of 450 km-Range Ballistic Missile ‘Abdali’

The missile weapon System, was launched as part of Exercise INDUS. The test, conducted by the Pakistani military, is seen as a demonstration of the country’s defence capabilities and technological advancements in missile development.

According to official sources, the missile was launched from an undisclosed location and hit its designated target with precision. The Pakistani government has framed the test as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and maintain strategic deterrence in the region. While details regarding the missile’s specifications and potential deployment remain limited, defence experts suggest this test may be a response to recent geopolitical developments.

The timing of Pakistan’s missile test has raised eyebrows, particularly given the strained relations with India over several political and border-related issues. Indian defence experts have not expressed any major concerns over such military exercises by Pakistan.

Global powers are closely monitoring the India-Pakistan situation, urging restraint and dialogue to avoid further tensions.

India, on the other hand, is slamming Pakistan on every front possible. In a recent development India has formally asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the loans given to Pakistan.

Pakistan received a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF last year, followed by an additional $1.3 billion climate resilience loan in March.