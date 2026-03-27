Abdullah's Raise Joint Voice Against West Asia Conflict: CM Appeals to PM Modi, NC Chief Seeks Global Action

Srinagar: In an appeal from the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah denounced what he termed an “unjust and illegal war” against Iran, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage India’s diplomatic weight to help bring the crisis to an end.

Despite objections from BJP legislators, who argued that the Iran conflict lies outside the Assembly’s jurisdiction, Abdullah, who is also the Leader of the House, insisted on making a statement after repeated demands from National Conference members.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran,” Abdullah said. He offered condolences for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his associates, and the many lives lost in the violence.

Chief Minister Omar emphasized that India’s intervention could serve not only national interests but also the broader cause of humanity.

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“I earnestly call upon our prime minister to employ every diplomatic avenue and partnership to bring this conflict to a close as swiftly as possible. Such an outcome would benefit both our nation and the wider cause of humanity,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah urged global powers to halt the conflict, stressing that peace is essential for people everywhere to live without fear and uncertainty.

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Speaking to reporters after offering Friday prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “We are in a war situation. We all pray that God ends this war and peace prevails so that we all can live in peace.”

He added that the responsibility to stop the fighting lies with the “big powers,” while ordinary people can only hope and pray for divine intervention.