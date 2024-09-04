sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:35 IST, September 4th 2024

'My Daughter Worked and Died There...': Abhaya's Parents to Join RG Kar Protest Before SC Hearing

The parents of the 31-year-old victim plan to join the ongoing protests at the site of protest at state-run medical facility on Wednesday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Post Mortem Report Confirms Abhaya Was Strangled to Death
The parents of the 31-year-old victim plan to join the ongoing protests at the site of protest at state-run medical facility on Wednesday | Image: PTI
