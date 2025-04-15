'Abhi Amit Uncle Bol Ke Gaye Hain': Nitish Kumar's Son Confident of Father's Comeback as Bihar CM

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ’s son, Nishant, exuded confidence that his father will return as CM if the NDA wins the upcoming election, citing an assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

"I request the people of Bihar to give us an even bigger majority than what we got in 2010," said Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant.

When asked about speculation that his father may not return as Chief Minister after the elections, Nishant confidently responded, "Why not? Amit (Shah) uncle just said he will be the CM. Samrat Chaudhary has also said that Nitish ji has been our leader for 15 years. So there's no question—he is clearly the CM."

When asked about the possibility of entering politics, Nishant Kumar urged people to support the NDA. “We appeal to you all to form an NDA government — a government under my father’s leadership,” he said.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unwell, Nishant dismissed the allegation, saying, “My father is absolutely fine.”

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at Nitish, claiming that he has already been “hijacked” and asserting that the NDA will not return to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

He said that the Opposition would announce a chief ministerial candidate after holding discussions with all alliance partners.

“We will discuss and unanimously decide the CM face,” he said, adding that the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Patna on April 17.