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Abhishek Banerjee Can Be Arrested Anytime: Madhya HC Lifts Stay On Arrest Warrant

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday lifted the stay of Abhishek Banerjee's arrest warrant.

Nidhi Sinha
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Abhishek Banerjee Can Be Arrested Anytime: Madhya HC Lifts Stay On Arrest Warrant
Abhishek Banerjee Can Be Arrested Anytime: Madhya HC Lifts Stay On Arrest Warrant | Image: ANI, File

Kolkata: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday lifted the stay on the arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, paving way for his arrest in the defamation case.

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The stay on the warrant had earlier been issued by the Bhopla MP-MLA court.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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