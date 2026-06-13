Abhishek Banerjee Faces Complaint Over ‘Warnings and Consequences’ Remarks in West Bengal Election Campaign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee is facing fresh legal trouble after a formal complaint was lodged against him over highly provocative speeches made during the recent West Bengal assembly election campaign. The complaint was filed on Friday at the Siliguri Cyber Cell police station by businessman Sanjay Kumar Singhal. It accuses the Diamond Harbour MP of making statements meant to intimidate the public and trigger political tension across the state.

The development coincides with a dramatic escalation in tensions, as a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and local police officials conducted a pre-dawn search at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

"Eardrums Will Burst": The Nature of the Complaint

According to the complainant, Singhal, the speeches circulated on social media platforms contained clear warnings regarding "consequences" once the election results were finalized. The case has been officially registered under case number 175/12/06/2026.

Singhal highlighted specific campaign remarks from May 4, where Banerjee openly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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"Can an election truly be free of fear if someone is openly challenging the country's Home Minister? The local public must be trembling with fear," Singhal stated to reporters.

He cited specific quotes from Banerjee, including warnings like, "I will play the DJ so loudly that eardrums will burst," and, "Last time we were lenient, but this time we won't be." Singhal questioned whether a lack of leniency implied direct violence against the public, stating that he filed the report to prove the rule of law applies to everyone equally.

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Singhal also referenced past political anxieties, noting that the political shift under Suvendu Adhikari's administration had helped curb post-poll violence. "Had they won, given the rhetoric they were using, I might not have been in a position to file a complaint today," he added, remarking that public anger was currently shattering the TMC's perceived arrogance.

Pre-Dawn Drama at Kalighat Residence

The legal pressure worsened on Saturday morning when a police team from Paschim Medinipur's Salboni station, assisted by the CID and local units, arrived at Banerjee’s Kolkata home around 3:00 AM.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose released a detailed timeline of what she called a highly vindictive operation. According to Ghose, after police arrived, a disaster management team was called in at 5:00 AM to break open locks. A comprehensive 90-minute search followed, stretching from the second floor to the terrace.

The search was reportedly tied to a financial fraud investigation involving Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy. However, the official seizure report from the raid came up entirely "NIL," with no incriminating evidence or assets found on the premises.

TMC Hits Back, Cries "Operation Lotus"

The Trinamool Congress immediately lashed out at the government, calling the raid a classic case of political harassment.

"Outcome? Seizure report says: NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation, and mental torture," Sagarika Ghose posted on X, accusing the ruling BJP-led administration of deploying "Operation Lotus" tactics to break opposition leaders who refuse to bow down.

TMC official sources also heavily criticised the police for leaking unverified details regarding financial transactions to the media, asserting that neither Banerjee nor his PA had any involvement in illegal financial activities. The party confirmed it is pursuing legal remedies against the spread of misinformation.

Wider Legal Dragnet Targets Top TMC Leadership

The actions against Abhishek Banerjee are part of a broader, aggressive legal push targeting the topmost echelons of the TMC.

Just days prior, on June 7, the Kolkata Police registered a regular FIR against Mamata Banerjee at the Hare Street police station. That case, filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352, stems from a complaint by businessman Tushar Kanti Das. Das alleged that the leader delivered a misleading and provocative speech on March 9 aimed at disrupting public tranquility and undermining communal harmony.