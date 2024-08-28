sb.scorecardresearch
  • Abhishek Demands Stricter Anti-Rape Laws, Says Will Move Private Member's Bill in Lok Sabha

Published 15:22 IST, August 28th 2024

Abhishek Demands Stricter Anti-Rape Laws, Says Will Move Private Member's Bill in Lok Sabha

Demanding enactment of stricter anti-rape laws by the Centre, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said he will move a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abhishek Banerjee Calls Adhir Ranjan a 'BJP Agent'
Demanding enactment of stricter anti-rape laws by the Centre, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said he will move a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha. | Image: PTI
15:22 IST, August 28th 2024