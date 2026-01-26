'Ability Over Disability': Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Avani Lekhara's Remarkable Journey

New Delhi: In the high-pressure arena of the Châteauroux Shooting Centre at the Paris 2024 Games, one name echoed with a familiar resonance of victory: Avani Lekhara.

On Monday, Republic spoke exclusively with the 22-year-old sharpshooter, who recently became the first Indian woman to defend a Paralympic title, securing her second consecutive gold in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

The spotlight shone brightly on Avani during his appearance on Republic TV's "Proud To Be Indian" segment, aired on India’s 77th Republic Day.

For Lekhara, the journey to the top of the podium was never about the hardware. "I was focusing on my thought process and not the result," she stated. "I’m just happy that the Indian national anthem was the first one played in the arena this time too."

Advertisement

Lekhara’s performance in Paris was nothing short of legendary. She didn't just win; she shattered her own Paralympic record with a score of 249.7.

This victory, coming exactly three years to the day after her Tokyo 2020 gold, solidified her status as India’s greatest female Paralympian with a total of three medals (2 Gold, 1 Bronze).

Advertisement

Lekhara’s story began far from the shooting range. In 2012, an 11-year-old Avani was on a family trip when her car skidded and overturned.

The accident left her with a spinal cord injury and paraplegia below the waist. What could have been a story of despair became one of defiance. In 2015, during a summer vacation meant for rehabilitation, she picked up a rifle.

Her coach immediately spotted a rare potential in her steady position and calm demeanour.

Off the range, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Padma Shri awardee is a law student and a fierce advocate for disability rights.

"Inclusion cannot be an afterthought; it must be built from the start," Lekhara emphasised during the interview. "I want to show that people with disabilities can do anything. Ability matters more than disability."

Despite facing a gruelling buildup to Paris, including a gallbladder surgery that sidelined her for months, Lekhara’s "process-driven" mindset saw her through. She credits her mother, whom she calls her "lucky charm," and her coach, Suma Shirur, for keeping her grounded.