Above-normal Minimum Temperatures in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana recorded above-normal minimum temperatures on Monday and several parts of the two states witnessed fog.

Average minimum temperatures were 4.6 and 3.6 notches above normal in Punjab and Haryana respectively, according to a meteorological department report.

In Punjab, Faridkot registered a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, the report said.

Amritsar recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, and Ludhiana 13.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal.

The mercury settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 10 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 8.5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Hisar recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.8 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.3 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 8.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9 degrees Celsius and Faridabad 13.7 degrees Celsius.