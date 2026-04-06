'Abuse Of Authority': Court Gives Death Sentence To 9 Tamil Nadu Cops In Father-Son Custodial Torture Case

Madurai: A court in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Monday sentenced nine policemen to death for their role in the custodial deaths of trader P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks in Thoothukudi district, a case that had sparked nationwide outrage six years ago.

Those convicted include Inspector Sridhar; Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh; and police personnel Murugan, Samadurai, Muthuraja, Chelladurai, Thomas Francis, and Veilumuthu.

Describing the incident as a clear “abuse of authority”, the court emphasised that the verdict should not be seen as a reflection on the entire police force, noting that many officers in Tamil Nadu serve with integrity.

Recounting the brutality, the court observed that the victims were stripped and subjected to severe assault, adding that the details of the case were deeply disturbing.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had argued that the case fell under the “rarest of rare” category, pushing for the harshest punishment — either the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

Prosecutors said the extreme brutality, corroborated by testimonies of three eyewitnesses, had shaken the conscience of society. They underscored that the victims endured relentless beatings with weapons, amounting to a grave violation of human rights.

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What Happened In June 2020

The incident dates back to June 19, 2020, when Jayaraj and Benicks, who operated a mobile phone shop, were detained for allegedly keeping their store open beyond permitted hours during the lockdown, an allegation that was later found to be untrue. They were taken to the Sathankulam police station and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Both men died within a few days.

Family members alleged that the father and son were subjected to overnight torture at the police station, citing injuries such as rectal bleeding and other signs of severe physical assault.

Following directions from the Madras High Court, the CBI took over the investigation from the state’s CB-CID and arrested 10 policemen, including an inspector, two sub-inspectors, and several constables. Murder charges were later invoked against the accused.

A significant breakthrough in the probe came from the testimony of a woman constable, who reportedly told investigators that the two men had been assaulted through the night and that blood stains were found on tables and lathis inside the station. The investigation also faced hurdles, including the loss of crucial CCTV footage, which was allegedly not preserved as recordings were automatically erased daily.