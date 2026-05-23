Is Pune Metro Leaking? Officials Clarify Over Viral Flooding Video, Says AC Malfunction, Not Monsoon Leak

Pune: A video of a flooded Pune Metro coach has gone viral on social media platforms, sparking intense debate and concern among daily commuters.

Coming right after a spell of heavy downpours in the city, the footage left many citizens questioning the structural integrity and weatherproofing of Pune's premium transit infrastructure.

However, transit authorities have moved quickly to debunk online speculation, revealing that the pooling water inside the train was caused by an internal mechanical failure rather than the stormy weather outside.

Source of the Overflow

According to an official statement issued by Chandrashekhar Tambwekar, Senior Public Relations Officer for Pune Metro, the incident took place on May 21, 2026, at approximately 6:40 PM.

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The disruption occurred on Train Set-5 while it was stationed at the Ramwadi Metro Station on Line-2.

Tambwekar clarified that the water spreading across the compartment floor was entirely unrelated to the ongoing monsoon rains. Instead, the issue originated from the train's HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) unit.

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Heavy dust accumulation over recent operations had caused a severe blockage in the air conditioning unit's drainage pipe.

When the AC system generated standard condensation water, the blocked pipe prevented it from draining out of the vehicle. With nowhere else to go, the accumulated condensation backed up and began spilling over into the passenger coach.

Emergency Response and Transit Safety

The train operator noticed the pooling water immediately and alerted the maintenance command centre.

Acting swiftly, the operator shut down the affected HVAC unit to stop the water flow, bringing the situation under control without any risk to passenger safety or severe disruptions to the evening's transit schedule.

Maha-Metro administration has categorised the event as a minor, isolated technical glitch.

The officials have asked the public not to believe or amplify unsubstantiated rumours that blame poor construction or structural leaking for the incident.

Maintenance crews have since cleared the HVAC system to prevent future blockages.