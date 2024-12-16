Published 22:29 IST, December 16th 2024
ACB Likely To Book KTR In Alleged Irregularities In Formula E Race
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao is likely to be booked by the ACB in connection with the alleged corruption case in Formula E racing in 2023.
ACB Likely To Book KTR In Alleged Irregularities In Formula E Race | Image: PTI
Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former state minister KT Rama Rao is likely to be booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged corruption case in Formula E racing in 2023.
More details awaited.
Updated 22:29 IST, December 16th 2024