Accenture Locks Profile Amid Calls to Fire Bengaluru Techie's Wife

Bengaluru: Multinational company Accenture has locked its profile on X amid growing demands to fire Nikita Singhania from the company, after the tragic suicide of her ex-husband, Atul Subhash.

The incident revolves around Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old software engineer who tragically ended his life on December 9, 2024. Atul left a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, accusing his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment and extortion. He alleged that they filed false legal cases against him, which includes accusations of dowry harassment, unnatural sex, and even murder.

This case has sparked widespread outrage across the nation and reignited debates about the misuse of dowry laws and the urgent need for legal reforms. In response, the Supreme Court of India introduced an eight-point framework for calculating alimony in divorce cases which aimed to promote fairness and equity.

Atul’s death has also brought attention to the emotional and legal challenges faced by men in similar circumstances, with growing calls for systemic changes to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Nikita is working as a senior AI Engineering consultant at Accenture, based in Delhi, with people demanding the MNC to fire her immediately. Multiple social media posts called on Accenture to fire the techie's wife. The firm's posts were also flooded with comments asking them to fire her.

Who was Atul Subhash?

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide was an AI expert from Bihar. Subhash, according to reports held the position of Deputy General Manager in the private firm.

In 2019, Atul married Nikita Singhania, who is currently working with Accenture. The couple had a son, however, their marital life soon soured.

Over time, Nikita and her family accused Atul of domestic violence and harassment, filing multiple cases against him. Atul denied these allegations, claiming he was being unfairly targeted. In his 24-page suicide letter, he described the pressure of the accusations as unbearable, draining him emotionally and financially.