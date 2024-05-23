Advertisement

Jammu: Three weeks after deadly terror attack on Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, Intelligence agencies have released photograph of Lashkar Commander behind this terror attack. Agencies have released photo of the Lashkar terrorist based on its analysis with sketches of two terrorists released after Shahdra Shareef terror attack. Photo of Reyan Haider, a A+ category terrorist of Lashkar has been released along with some known details about him by the Intelligence agencies.

Sources in Intelligence agencies have informed Republic that Reyan Haider, an active cadre of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is known to operate in the general area of Samba and Kathua sectors, supported by a robust Over Ground Worker (OGW) network. "He is a respected figure in tanzeem operations within the hinterland and currently maintains a low profile, adhering strictly to religious practices such as performing namaz five times a day. On May 4, 2024, the banned outfit People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for an attack on an Indian Air Force convoy, subsequently releasing a video on social media. The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) then released a sketch of two suspects, with a reward of 20 lakh rupees for information. Upon careful examination, the sketch of the man on the right bears a striking resemblance to Reyan Haider, also known as Chotu," added an official.

Another official in Central Intelligence Agency informed Republic that Reyan Haider is believed to be mastermind, however the details of his infiltration into Indian Territory are still being corroborated from multiple sources.

On May 4, Indian Air Force convoy was attacked in Surankot area of Poonch district in Shahsitar area in which one Air Warrior Corporal Vikky Pahade attained martyrdom in terror attack, four others were injured in the attack. The attack was carried out in same pattern as being done in last couple of years by Lashkar Off shoot in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.